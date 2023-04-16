Teen killed, two injured in shell explosion in Kargil

Teen killed, two injured in shell explosion in Kargil

Ladakh Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra visited the injured boys in the hospital

PTI
PTI, Kargil/Jammu,
  • Apr 16 2023, 21:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 16 2023, 21:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 13-year-old boy was killed and two others injured when an unexploded shell went off in a remote village in Kargil district of Ladakh on Sunday, police said.

The three teen boys were playing near the Astro football ground at Kurbathang when they found an unexploded mortar shell, believed to be from the 1999 Kargil war, and started fiddling with it resulting in its explosion, a police official said.

He said Baqir (13) succumbed to injuries on the way to a hospital while Ali Naqi and Muntazir Mehdi of the same age were admitted to the hospital.

Ladakh Lt Governor Brig (Retd) B D Mishra visited the injured boys in the hospital and assured the best treatment to them.

He also offered his condolences to the family of the deceased boy.

Councillor Pashkum, Kacho Mohd Feroz expressed concern over the incident and urged the administration to take immediate measures to clear the area of any unexploded bombs for the safety of the residents.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ladakh
Kargil
Bombing
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Diljit Dosanjh creates Coachella history

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Centre plans to make high-end 'Aspirational toilets'

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Taylor Swift blames Joe Alwyn for breakup news leak

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Mt Meru, a big challenge for mountaineers: Zirpe 

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

Iraq's ancient treasures sand-blasted by climate change

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

K'taka polls: Old ways don’t work with new voters

Food from a lost homeland

Food from a lost homeland

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

Rishikesh, where god & man intermingle...

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

After 18 yrs, Europe's nuclear reactor to start output

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

When cinema starts playing to the majoritarian gallery

 