Teen kills mother in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

Teen kills mother in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit

The accused has also been detained

PTI
PTI, Pilibhit (UP),
  • Jan 01 2023, 10:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2023, 10:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 17-year-old boy allegedly killed his 70-year-old mother, ostensibly after she refused to give him money to "indulge his addiction", police said on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Kailash Kumari, they said.

The accused has also been detained.

On Friday, the teenager sought money from his mother to "indulge in addiction". After Kumari declined to give her son the money, an argument broke out between the two. The teenager was pacified after the intervention of villagers, Additional Superintendent of Police Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

On Saturday morning, when Kumari was cooking, her son attacked her with a sharp object. She died on the spot, Tripathi added.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Crime

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

DH Toon | 2023, the year to keep your 'knives sharp'

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

In Pics: Bengalureans welcome 2023 but flout mask rules

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

DH Radio | A wish-list for a better Bengaluru...

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

Thousands celebrate new year in Wuhan amid Covid wave

50-70% of under-19s susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

50-70% of under-19s susceptible to SARS-CoV-2: Study

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

2022 brought redemption for aviation, tourism sectors

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Which country celebrates New Year first & who's last

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Thematic paintings come up on Delhi walls ahead of G20

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

Westwood brand: cocky, brazen, resolutely independent

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

'Amrit Mahotsav' spirit ran high among masses in 2022

 