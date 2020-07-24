Teen molested, uncle beaten up in Uttar Pradesh

Teen molested, uncle beaten up in UP

PTI
PTI, Muzaffarnagar ,
  • Jul 24 2020, 11:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 24 2020, 11:43 ist

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually harassed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district by three men, who also beat up her uncle when he opposed them, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred at Bhokarhedi area on Thursday. The girl's uncle was beaten up with sticks and he has been admitted to a hospital in a serious condition, Bhopa police station in-charge Sanjiv Kumar said.

A case has been registered against the three suspects, Amol Kumar, Abhishek and Nikhil Kumar, who are absconding, the officer said.

In neighbouring Shamli district, three youths allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman when she was on her way to a shop at a village in Kairana police station area on Thursday, an officer said.

A search is on for the suspects, who also threatened the woman, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh
sexually assault

