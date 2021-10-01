Teen rapes 4-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

Teen rapes 4-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh

The girl has since been admitted to the hospital, where her condition was said to be stable

PTI
PTI, Kaushambi (UP),
  • Oct 01 2021, 15:28 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 15:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: Aasawari Kulkarni/Feminism In India

A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a teenager in a village in Karari town area in Kaushambi, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday afternoon when the girl was playing outside.

She entered a neighbour's house where she was raped by a 15-year-old boy who was alone there, Superintendent of Police Radheyshyam Vishwakarma said.

An FIR was lodged on Thursday by the police on the complaint of the victim’s father, he said.

The girl has since been admitted to the hospital, where her condition was said to be stable.

Police are trying to trace the whereabouts of the absconding accused. 

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Uttar Pradesh
rape
India
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

Reddit forum mocks unvaccinated people who die of Covid

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

In first, drone captures footage from inside hurricane

 