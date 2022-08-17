Teenage boy held for abducting, raping 3-year-old girl

Teenage boy arrested for abducting, raping 3-year-old girl in Haryana

The boy fled from the scene of the crime but was apprehended by police five hours after a complaint was lodged

PTI
PTI, Nuh (Haryana),
  • Aug 17 2022, 14:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2022, 14:15 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A three-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a teenage boy here, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the father of the minor girl in his complaint said that on Tuesday morning while his wife was on her way to a field, their minor daughter followed her.

The woman, unaware that the girl was walking behind her in the distance, did not notice the 14-year-old boy abducting her daughter.

"After sometime when I was heading to the field I heard my daughter crying. She was in very bad condition and I took her to hospital,” the father said.

The boy fled from the spot and police was informed about the incident, he said in his complaint.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Nuh) Varun Singla said, "We formed a special team into the matter and apprehended the boy within five hours after the incident took place.”

Police said the victim is in critical condition and was being treated in a hospital.

Police said an FIR was lodged and the 14-year-old boy will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on Wednesday.

