Teenage boy killed in Pakistani shelling along LoC in J&K

An 18-year-old boy was killed on Thursday evening in Pakistan shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Mendhar area of Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said at around 7 pm, when people in villages were busy in Iftaar amid fasting, Pakistan Army violated ceasefire and started mortar shelling in Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch.

"Civil population of five villages in the area came under shelling,” they said.

An 18-year-old-boy identified as Gulfraz Ahmed of Tain Mankote village got hurt when a mortar shell exploded near their house and its splinters pierced his chest, they said.

"The boy died on the spot," a police official confirmed and added that intermittent firing and shelling was going on in the area till late in the evening.