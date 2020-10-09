Teenage girl gang-raped in Greater Noida, 3 detained

Teenage girl gang-raped in Greater Noida, 3 detained

PTI
PTI, Noida,
  • Oct 09 2020, 09:56 ist
  • updated: Oct 09 2020, 10:18 ist
Teenage girl gang-raped in Greater Noida. Credit: FII/Aasawari Kulkarni

A 13-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida has been allegedly raped by three persons, following which the accused were taken into police custody, officials said on Thursday.

The three accused and the girl belong to the same neighbourhood in Dadri and were known to each other, the police said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women Safety) Vrinda Shukla said the incident had taken place on Tuesday and the girl's mother approached the police on Thursday after which an FIR was lodged and the suspects detained.

"The girl was allegedly raped by the three persons who live in her neighbourhood, according to her mother. During the probe it emerged that the accused already knew the girl and they had asked a 12-year-old boy to call the girl to their house, where the incident took place," Shukla said.

The girl has been sent for a medical examination and further proceedings in the case were underway, the officer said.

According to officials, the FIR has been lodged under IPC section 376D (gang-rape) and under relevant sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

DCP Shukla said the Gautam Buddh Nagar police is trying to ensure investigations in all cases related to POCSO Act take place via the fast track route and it would be ensured in this case as well.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

rape
Noida
Pocso

What's Brewing

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Many sides of Novak Djokovic, out there for all to see

Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for arcade

Apple sued over alleged mobile game monopoly for arcade

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

If Biden wins communist Kamala will take over: Trump

DH Toon | PM Modi wants Yale, Oxford campuses in India

DH Toon | PM Modi wants Yale, Oxford campuses in India

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

UK man calls idlis boring; Tharoor gives savage reply

 