Teenage girl harassed at LNJP Hospital in Delhi

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly harassed by a person at LNJP hospital here in central Delhi, police said on Friday.
The victim was staying as an attendant with her sister-in-law in the new medicine block of LNJP Hospital, they said.
On Thursday around 2 am, when she was on her way to the ward from ground floor, a man stopped her and tried to get close to her, police said.
A case under section 354 and 354A of the IPC was registered at the IP Estate Police Station after she complained to police.
The accused was identified as Manish, 40, a resident of Shahdara, and he was bound down as per procedure, a police officer said.
The accused was staying as an attendant of his mother who was admitted in the same block for heart-related ailments. He works as a private security guard. The matter is being investigated, police added.
