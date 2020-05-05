Teenage girl raped by man in Uttar Pradesh

PTI
PTI, Chitrakoot ,
  • May 05 2020, 13:14 ist
  • updated: May 05 2020, 13:14 ist

 A teenage girl was allegedly raped by a man in the Rajapur area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday when the 14-year-old girl was going to the field, they said.

The girl later reached home and informed her family members about it, who approached the police, they said.

An FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against the accused, police said.

The accused, 21, has been arrested, they said.

