Teenage lovers end lives by jumping before goods train in UP

Two teenage lovers allegedly killed themselves by jumping before a goods train in the Bairia area of the district on Sunday, police said.

The incident took place around 3 am on the Ballia-Chhapra rail section in Ibrahimabad village, Station House Officer of Bairia police station Sanjay Tripathi said.

The driver of the train informed the Suremanpur station master about the incident, who alerted the police, he said.

Police reached the spot and took the possession of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem, Tripathi said.

Police sources said the boy and the girl, both aged 17, were from different castes. Their families would never have agreed for their marriage, and possibly they took the extreme step because of this, the sources added.