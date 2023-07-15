Teenage sisters sexually assaulted in Madhya Pradesh; 3 minors including BJP MLA's son detained

In a shocking incident, two teenage sisters were allegedly confined and sexually assaulted by a group of four schoolmates, including the son of a BJP MLA, in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district.

According to the police, one of the sisters was subjected to gang rape while the other was molested. One of the victims even attempted suicide, however, she was rescued on time by her family members. The incident has triggered outrage within the local community, leading to protests.

Datia district SP Pradeep Sharma said that an FIR has been registered on the basis of the statement of the younger sister, who is 17 years old.

The incident took place in the Unnav area of Datia district on Friday.

Three of the accused, all below 18 years of age, have been booked under the relevant IPC sections for gang rape, wrongful confinement, molestation and also under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

“Three of the four accused have already been detained for questioning. We are waiting for the alleged gang-rape survivor's condition to improve to record her statement," Sharma said.

One of the three detained boys is reportedly the son of a BJP MLA, sources told IANS.

Notably, Datia is the home district of Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, and the state Congress unit has launched a scathing attack against him.

"Names of BJP leaders are getting linked to the most heinous crimes in Madhya Pradesh. Shockingly, this heinous crime took place in the home district of the state's Home Minister, who has maintained complete silence in the matter," tweeted Piyush Bable, a member of the Congress media cell.