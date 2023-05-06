Teenager shot dead at hookah bar in Delhi

A 17-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead and another wounded at a hookah bar in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area on Saturday, police said.

A PCR call regarding the incident was received at Kalkaji police station at 3.15 pm. The police reached the spot at Govindpuri Extension where a hookah bar was clandestinely running on the first floor of a building. The establishment was shut down on April 1 but continued to function illegally, they said.

Upon reaching the spot, the police found blood and tissues on the floor, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Also Read | KKR captain Nitish Rana's wife stalked and harassed in Delhi, one arrested

The victim, identified as Kunal, had suffered a gunshot wound in the head and was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre. When the police reached the hospital, it was found that he had been declared brought dead, Deo said.

One Rahul was also brought to the hospital with a sharp injury in his leg, he added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that a birthday party was being hosted at the hookah bar and most of the people involved were juveniles, the police said.

Local and technical probes revealed the involvement of local ruffians in the incident.

One juvenile suspect has been identified. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the sequence of events and the reason behind the murder, the police added.