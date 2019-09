Aspirants vying for a Congress ticket in Haryana for the Assembly elections, which is scheduled for October 21, will have to declare that they are teetotalers. Potential candidates will also have to declare their fondness for traditional Khadi attire. These are some of the ‘pre-conditions’ laid down by the Grand Old Party on the backside of the form that needs to be filled by ticket aspirants in Haryana.

