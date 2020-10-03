Tejashwi Yadav has stabbed me in the back, says Vikas-sheel Insaan Party chief

The Mahagatbandhan in Bihar suffered a jolt on Saturday evening when one of its alliance partner, the Vikas-sheel Insaan Party (VIP) walked out of the Press conference being addressed by the Opposition’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav.

“We always backed the RJD. But Tejashwi has today stabbed me in the back. There is something wrong in his DNA,” said a fuming VIP president Mukesh Sahni before walking off and breaking ties with the Mahagatbandhan.

Sahni’s angst stemmed from the fact that RJD leader Tejashwi, while announcing the number of seats for all the alliance partners, avoided VIP and said he would “accommodate VIP from the RJD quota of 144 seats.”

The Congress will contest 70 seats, the CPI-ML in 19, while the CPI and the CPM will jointly contest 10 seats, as reported by DH earlier.

The RJD and the Congress functionaries, followed by the Left leaders, had to beat a hasty retreat after the VIP created a ruckus at the Press meet and shouted slogans against Tejashwi Yadav.

The JDU was quick to respond to the VIP's charge. “Lalu was adept at backstabbing those who supported him. The Congress party is a classic example of getting ditched by the RJD (in 2009). Now, Mukesh Sahni (of VIP) has learnt it the hard way as there is hardly any difference between Lalu and his sons,” said JD (U) spokesperson Dr Ajay Alok.

VIP is the third ally which has dumped Mahagatbandhan in the last one month. Earlier, former chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and Upendra Kushwaha had deserted the RJD-led alliance making similar charges against Tejashwi.