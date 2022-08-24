Tejasvi Surya warns of uprooting Bhupesh Baghel's govt

Tejasvi Surya warns of uprooting Bhupesh Baghel's government in Chhattisgarh, accuses him of 'mafia raj'

Surya arrived in Raipur to take part in a mega protest to gherao Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's official residence

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Aug 24 2022, 16:11 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 16:11 ist
National president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha Tejasvi Surya. Credit: PTI File Photo

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya on Wednesday hit out at the Congress government in Chhattisgarh, accusing it of being steeped in corruption and allowing "mafia raj" to flourish in the state.

Surya, who is also the national president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), the youth wing of the BJP, arrived in Raipur to take part in a mega protest to gherao Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's official residence later in the day.

Talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, he claimed that CM Baghel's days on the top post are numbered and that the youth of Chhattisgarh have pledged to uproot his government in the Assembly elections due next year. “The BJYM is going to hold the biggest protest in the history of Chhattisgarh against the Bhupesh Baghel government, which is steeped in corruption. There is 'mafia raj' in every department of this government,” he alleged.

Also Read | Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Baghel seeks extension of GST compensation for 5 years at NITI Aayog meet

Unemployment, corruption and crime against every section, including women, are on rise in the Congress government, he claimed. Therefore, lakhs of youth from across the state and national office-bearers of the yuva morcha have gathered in Raipur to stage a massive protest against this "insensitive" government, Surya said.

"I want to clearly warn Bhupesh ji that his time (as CM) is up and he should pack his bags and leave the (CM's) house. The youth of the state have pledged to uproot his government,” he claimed. From the airport, Surya left for Kushabhau Thakre Parisar, the state BJP's office.

He will later go to the protest site in front of the Raipur Municipal Corporation office along with senior BJP leaders, including party's state in-charge D Purandeswari, party's state chief Arun Sao and former chief minister Raman Singh, a BJP leader in Raipur said. The Raipur police have deployed a large number of security personnel in the capital and barricaded roads that lead to the CM's house in view of the protest. The police have put up empty containers at some places to stop the protesters.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Tejasvi Surya
Raipur
Bhupesh Bhagel
Chhattisgarh
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

The Ramayana Trail: A bridge between India & Sri Lanka

 