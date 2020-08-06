Telangana reports 2,092 new Covid-19 cases; 13 more deaths push toll to 589

Telangana reports 2,092 new Covid-19 cases

PTI
PTI, Hyderabad,
  • Aug 06 2020, 14:09 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2020, 14:09 ist
A health worker wearing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) gear collects a swab sample of a resident at a free testing centre for the coronavirus, at Ranga Reddy district on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Credit: AFP

The surge in Covid-19 cases continued in Telangana, with 2,092 new cases being reported, the highest single-day spike so far, while the death toll mounted to 589 after 13 more people succumbed to the virus.

Out of the 2,092 new cases, 535 were from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), followed by Rangareddy (169), Warangal Urban (128), Medchal-Malkajgiri (126) and Karimnagar (123) districts, a state government bulletin said on Thursday, providing data as of 8 pm on August 5.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.80 percent, while it was 2.09 percent at the national level, it said.

The total number of people who recovered from the infection stood at 52,103, while 20,358 were under treatment.

The recovery rate was 71.3 percent in the state, while it was 67.19 percent in the country.

The number of individuals in home/institutional isolation was 13,793.

The number of asymptomatic cases (of those under home isolation) was 84 percent, it said.

The bulletin said 21,346 samples were tested on August 5.

Cumulatively, the number of samples tested was 5,43,489.

On age and gender-wise Covid-19 positive details, it said 65.6 percent were male, while 34.4 percent were female.

The highest percentage of positive cases among various age groups continues to be in the 31-40 group which was 25 percent (male-17.7 and female-7.3).

On comorbidities status among deaths, it said the percentage of deaths due to comorbidities was 53.87 percent.

The percentage of deaths due to Covid-19 was 46.13 percent.

The number of vacant regular, oxygen and ICU beds was 11,520 and 4,455 and 1,882 respectively, the bulletin said.

It said RT-PCR/CBNAAT/TRUENAT testing facilities in government were 16 and 23 in the private sector.

It also said 320 rapid antigen testing centres have been set up by the government.

The bulletin provided a list of laboratories, list of rapid antigen testing centres, details on the status of beds in government and private hospitals, list of containment zones in GHMC and in different districts.

The bulletin said the government has made elaborate arrangements for treating Covid-19 patients and that sufficient beds were available in government hospitals.

The call centre number for helpline, telemedicine and grievances is 104.

People can contact 9154170960 on WhatsApp for any grievances pertaining to private hospitals/laboratories, the bulletin added.

