Temperature plummets to 5.8°C in Delhi

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 5.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 26 2019, 12:05pm ist
  • updated: Dec 26 2019, 14:29pm ist
People warm themselves around fire as temperature in Delhi dips two notches below normal. (AFP Photo)

It was a cold morning in Delhi on Thursday with the minimum temperature settling two notches below normal.

Over 25 trains were running late by 2-6.5 hours due to shallow fog in various parts, a railway official said.

"The minimum temperature was recorded at 5.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal," a meteorological department official said.

The humidity level was recorded at 97 per cent.

The city witnessed moderate to dense fog in the morning. The maximum temperature will hover around 17 degrees Celsius, the official said.

The air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category (331) on Thursday morning.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
New Delhi
cold
Winter
Comments (+)
 