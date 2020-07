Unidentified miscreants desecrated some idols at a temple in neighbouring Shamli district in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Garhi Ramkor village under Kandhla Police Station on Monday, SHO Karamvir Singh said.

“We have registered a case against unidentified people and a suspect has been taken into custody for questioning,” Singh said.

A special team led by a circle officer has been constituted by the superintendent of police to identify the culprits, he added.