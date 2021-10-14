Temple priest shoots himself dead in Uttar Pradesh's Etah

Temple priest shoots himself dead in Uttar Pradesh

A 60-year-old temple priest allegedly died by suicide in Raja ka Rampur Police Station area, police said on Thursday.

According to police, Fakkad Baba, the priest of Shiva temple on Kanesar Road, allegedly shot himself in the head on Wednesday evening.

Senior police officers visited the spot and a probe has been ordered. A forensic team has been called in for assistance, an official said.

Circle Officer (CO) Aliganj Raghavendra Singh Rathore said a firearm and a suicide note were recovered from the priest's room.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and a case of suicide has been registered, he said.

