Tension in Jaipur after rape of minor girl

Mobile internet services remained suspended on Tuesday across 13 police station areas of the city after protests erupted following the alleged abduction and rape of a seven-year-old girl in Shastri Nagar.

According to the police, the minor girl was allegedly abducted and raped by an unknown person. The security was beefed up on Tuesday following the protests by the locals.

On Monday, the girl was taken to the JK Lone hospital. the girls' condition is said to be stable now. Before taking her to the JK Lone hospital, she was referred to the Kanwatia hospital, where the protests took place.

State Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariawas visited the hospital on Tuesday. “Police is making all efforts to arrest the accused,” Khachariawas told reporters.