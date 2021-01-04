Tension in UP village over Ambedkar statue on govt land

Additional force has been deployed in the village in view of the tension

Tension prevailed in a village here after a statue of Dalit icon BR Ambedkar was installed on government land without permission, police said Monday.

The plot had been identified by the village head for building a public toilet, they said, adding 25 people from the Dalit community have been booked for raising a structure on government land without permission.

Aurai Sub-divisional Magistrate Ashish Mishra said Umra village gram pradhan Gopal Dubey had planned to construct a toilet on the gram sabha land, but the idea did not go down well with the members of the Dalit community in the village.

On Sunday night, they gathered in large numbers and organised a program before raising a platform and installing a 4-feet tall statue of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar on it, Mishra said.

When village head Gopal Dubey noticed the statue in the morning, he demanded it is removed, leading to tension in the area, the SDM said.

The lekhpal (a land revenue official) of the area has lodged a case against 25 people for raising a structure on government land without permission, the SDM said, adding some others involved are also being identified and action will be taken as per law.

The statue will be removed, though the Dalit community members are against it and are guarding the structure, the SDM said.

Additional force has been deployed in the village in view of the tension, he added. 

