Terror cases: SIA conducts raids in Jammu, Poonch

The searches, which were aided by police, were part of an ongoing probe into cases of supporting terror activities

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 15 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: May 15 2023, 15:47 ist
Security personnel during a cordon and search operation in Poonch. Credit: PTI File Photo

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Monday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu region in connection with terror cases, officials said.

The searches were conducted at multiple locations in Bhatindi and Vidhata nagar in Jammu city and Mendhar border belt of Poonch district, they said.

The searches, which were aided by police, were part of an ongoing probe into cases of supporting terror activities, the officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Poonch
Jammu and Kashmir

