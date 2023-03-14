Terror conspiracy case: NIA raids multiple locations in J&K

In an early morning swoop, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Wednesday carried out raids at multiple locations across Kashmir in connection with an alleged terror conspiracy case.

Reports said the probe agency sleuths accompanied by J&K police and CRPF personnel conducted raids at nine locations in Anantnag, Kulgam, and Pulwama districts of south Kashmir and in Srinagar.

The searches were carried out in a case registered in 2022 at the NIA office in Jammu under FIR No. RC 5/2022.

The suspects were involved in carrying out attacks by using cyber-space in J&K, targeting minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony, sources said.

They said the premier anti-terror agency sleuths raided the house of one Juanid Teli at Salafi Masjid Iqbal Colony, 90-Feet Road, in Soura on Srinagar outskirts. Teli actually hails from Yaripora, Kulgam and during the raid at his Soura residence, the NIA seized a cell phone and other incriminating documents, sources said.

In Pulwama, houses of Zeeshan Altaf and Arif Malik were searched by the probe agency, while in Kulgam, the residence of Altaf Ahmad Wagay, a milkman, Farooq Ahmad Dar, a farmer, and Ashraf Ahmad Sheikh, brother of slain commander of The Resistance Front (TRF) Abass Sheikh, were searched.

Similarly, in Anantnag, the house of one Ubaid Ahamad was searched by the sleuths, while in Shopian, residences of Ghulam Mohammad Bhat and Abdul Kabir were thoroughly searched.

On Monday, the NIA raided the house of Uzair Azhar Bhat at Karfalli Mohalla area of old city Srinagar in connection with ISIS Kerala module case.

Since early 2017, the NIA has been continuously carrying out raids in Kashmir in connection with alleged terror funding, fidayeen (suicide) attack cases and the agency has arrested and questioned dozens of people in the last six years.