Terror funding case: J&K SIA raids multiple locations

Terror funding case: J&K SIA raids multiple locations in Delhi

Apart from Delhi, the raids are also being conducted in neighbouring Faridabad and Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Apr 10 2022, 18:09 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2022, 18:09 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Jammu and Kashmir's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Sunday carried out searches at multiple locations in the national capital in connection with a terror funding case, sources said.

The SIA was constituted in November last year to investigate cases connected with militancy and secession and to act as the nodal agency for the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other central agencies.

According to the sources, the agency was following a trail of some Overground Workers (OGWs) in a terror funding related case and chasing them the sleuths of SIA conducted multiple searches in at least five locations in Delhi.

Apart from Delhi, the raids are also being conducted in neighbouring Faridabad and Anantnag in Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the Delhi Police said that SIA has not officially informed the Special Cell, the anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police.

Earlier, two months back in February, in a major crackdown against the militant supporters in Kashmir, the newly-formed investigating agency SIA had arrested 10 OGWs for their alleged affiliation with Jaish-e-Mohammad.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Delhi

Related videos

What's Brewing

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Red Fort Fest helps artists back on their feet 

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

Space boosting design ideas for a living room

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

217 pieces of space debris orbiting earth from India

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Study links high pollution in Delhi to peak of 2nd wave

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

Musk is now $100 billion richer than Jeff Bezos

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

How Middle-East deserts are easing South Asia droughts

 