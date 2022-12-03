Terror-funding case: SIA recovers Rs 29 lakh in Kashmir

Continuing its crackdown against separatists and people involved in alleged terror funding cases, the State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out raids across Kashmir on Saturday and recovered Rs 29 lakh.

“House/premises of suspects in Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Srinagar and Budgam were searched in compliance to search warrant obtained from the Hon’ble Court of Special Judge, Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA) Srinagar in connection with investigation of case FIR No. 20/2022 u/s 13, 17, 18, 39, 40 UA (P) Act, 120-B IPC registered in Police Station CIK (SIA) Kashmir,” a statement of the SIA read.

It said the case pertains to members of proscribed militant organization (Al-Badar) based in Pakistan “who with active support and connivance of Pakistani agencies under a well-knit criminal conspiracy with some identified person(s)/OGW(s) of proscribed terrorist organization(s) in the valley are raising funds for furtherance of terrorist activities in J&K.”

“The money so raised is passed on/transferred through financial markets or through unregulated channels/through cash couriers. In furtherance to this nexus, the network so created have successfully infringed upon various persons of varied background either with or without their knowledge to act as cash couriers,” the NIA statement said.

“As a part of this conspiracy, terror funding module had created many sleeper cells/ OGW(s) who were facilitating passing on money to terrorist organization(s) in J&K, through banks/ unregulated channels/ cash couriers. The money so received by terrorist organization (s) is not only used for furthering of terrorist/unlawful/ illegal activities but is also given to OGW(s) to motivate youth to join terrorist ranks and sustaining of terror ecosystem with an ulterior goal of secession of J&K from Union of India,” it added.

During the searches, the SIA said, it recovered cash of Rs 29 lakh, along with passbooks, cheque books and digital devices. “Analysis of the data would follow and leads that would emerge would become the basis for further investigation. It is pertinent to mention here that the searches are aimed at dismantling the terror ecosystem in the valley by identifying over ground workers supporting and abetting terrorism,” the statement said.

Pertinently, the SIA was constituted by J&K government last November on the lines of National Investigation Agency (NIA), to handle most high-profile terror cases in the Union Territory.

Earlier this month, the SIA sealed properties worth crores belonging to the banned Jamaat-e-Islami in Jammu and Kashmir in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Anantnag districts. The properties, which include orchards, shopping complexes, agriculture land and residential houses, were sealed under section 8 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment (UAPA) Act.