Terror hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, arms and ammunition seized

A terrorist hideout was busted on Wednesday in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

The hideout was unearthed by a joint search party of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and troops of the 17 Rashtriya Rifles and the 52 battalions of CRPF at Tokranar near Bela nalla in Chicha area, a police official said.

He said the search of the hideout led to the recovery of an AK 56 rifle with a magazine and 27 rounds, a pistol with a magazine and six rounds and an under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenade.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered in police station Kishtwar and further investigation is on, the official said.

However, he said no one was arrested in connection with the recovery so far.