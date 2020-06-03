Terror hideout busted in J-K's Kishtwar

Terror hideout busted in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar, arms and ammunition seized

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Jun 03 2020, 22:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 22:44 ist

 A terrorist hideout was busted on Wednesday in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of a cache of arms and ammunition, police said.

The hideout was unearthed by a joint search party of the Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police and troops of the 17 Rashtriya Rifles and the 52 battalions of CRPF at Tokranar near Bela nalla in Chicha area, a police official said.

He said the search of the hideout led to the recovery of an AK 56 rifle with a magazine and 27 rounds, a pistol with a magazine and six rounds and an under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) grenade.

A case under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered in police station Kishtwar and further investigation is on, the official said.

However, he said no one was arrested in connection with the recovery so far.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
CRPF
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Penal Code
UAPA

What's Brewing

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

Oldest & largest ancient Maya structure found in Mexico

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

US protests defy curfews as Trump faces backlash

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

256 Shramik trains cancelled by states: Railways

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Cyclone Nisarga makes entry from Raigad

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

US prepares to retaliate to India's new Digital Service

 