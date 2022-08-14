Terror module busted in Punjab ahead of I-Day

Terror module busted in Punjab ahead of Independence Day

The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Aug 14 2022, 19:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2022, 21:53 ist
Punjab Police bust ISI-backed terrorist module. Credit: IANS Photo

Ahead of Independence Day, the Punjab Police on Sunday claimed to have busted a Pakistan ISI-backed terror module and arrested four persons.

The operation was carried out jointly by the Punjab Police and the Delhi Police.

Tight security arrangements have been made in Punjab and Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh ahead of the Independence Day, with vehicles being checked at state borders and strict vigil being maintained to check anti-social elements, officials said.

Also Read | Ahead of Independence Day, large cache of ammunition seized in Delhi

"Ahead of #IndependenceDay, Punjab Police foils major terror threat and busts Pak-ISI backed terror module, with help of Delhi Police. 4 module members associated with Canada-based Arsh Dalla & Australia-based Gurjant Singh arrested," the Punjab Police tweeted.

"Three hand-grenades (P-86), 1 IED & 2-9mm pistols along with 40 live cartridges have been recovered," it said in another tweet.

According to officials, a thick blanket of security has been thrown around the venues where dignitaries, including governors and chief ministers, will unfurl the national flag on August 15.

CCTV cameras have been installed near vital and vulnerable points to ensure peaceful celebrations, they said.

Police also conducted checking at bus stands and railway stations and have asked the owners of hotels, guest houses, and taxi services to keep a watch on their customers and report on movement of any suspicious person.

While Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will unfurl the tricolour in a state-level function in Ludhiana on Monday, his Haryana counterpart Manohar Lal Khattar will unfurl the flag in Panipat's Samalkha.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Punjab
Independence Day
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Har Ghar Tiranga
Terrorism
India News
India@75
ISI

What's Brewing

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

India at 75 | Deep dive into India's Independence with these books

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

Must-watch documentaries to watch on Independence Day

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: India's unsung tribal freedom fighters

900 kg grains used for Tricolour artwork in Mangaluru

900 kg grains used for Tricolour artwork in Mangaluru

Will Vijay Sethupathi be a part of 'Pushpa 2'?

Will Vijay Sethupathi be a part of 'Pushpa 2'?

Girl embroiders India's map in over 19 minutes

Girl embroiders India's map in over 19 minutes

India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters

India at 75: A look at India's tribal freedom fighters

Why you should watch Shyam Benegal's 'Bharat Ek Khoj'

Why you should watch Shyam Benegal's 'Bharat Ek Khoj'

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947's India

Independence Day 2022 | Iconic images from 1947's India

How DK crowdsourced the movement against British

How DK crowdsourced the movement against British

 