Terrorist arrested during encounter in Kashmir

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one magazine and two rounds, and cash worth Rs 1,41,500 were recovered from his possession

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Mar 05 2022, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2022, 01:52 ist
During the search operation, one injured terrorist was apprehended by the joint team. Credit: AFP Photo

The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) police along with the security forces have arrested a terrorist who was injured during an encounter in Handwara in north Kashmir, officials said on Friday.

"Today, an army patrol was fired upon by terrorists in Dand Kadal area of Langat, which was retaliated. In the meantime, additional reinforcement of police/security forces rushed to the spot followed by a joint cordon and search operation by the police, Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF," the police said.

During the search operation, one injured terrorist was apprehended by the joint team. He has been identified as Abrar, a resident of Azadgunj Baramulla.

"As per police records, Abrar was a stone-pelter earlier and several FIRs were registered against him. He joined the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba recently," the police said.

Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including one pistol, one magazine and two rounds, and cash worth Rs 1,41,500 were recovered from his possession.

"The cordon and search operation in the nearby areas is still going on," the police said.

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorist
Encounter
Kashmir

