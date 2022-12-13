Terrorist associate arrested in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama

Terrorist associate arrested in J&K's Pulwama

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 13 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 13 2022, 22:05 ist
File photo of Jammu & Kashmir police carrying out searches. Credit: PTI File Photo

Security forces on Tuesday arrested a terrorist associate of the Al-Badr outfit from Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here.

Yawar Bashir Dar is a resident of Arigam in Pulwama, they said. "Police in Pulwama along with the Army and CRPF, at a joint checkpoint established at Bandzoo Crossing, arrested one active terrorist associate linked with proscribed terror outfit Al-Badr and recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including a pistol from his possession," a police spokesperson said.

A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Pulwama Police Station, the spokesperson said. 

Jammu & Kashmir
India News
Terrorism
Pulwama

