Terrorist gunned down during gunfight in J&K's Shopian

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 19 2022, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 09:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

One terrorist was gunned down in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early Saturday, ANI reported.

A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Shopian, police said on Saturday.

"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

(With IANS inputs)

