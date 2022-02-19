Terrorist gunned down during gunfight in J&K's Shopian

One terrorist was gunned down in an ongoing encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian early Saturday, ANI reported.

A gunfight erupted between terrorists and security forces in Shopian, police said on Saturday.

"Encounter had started at Chermarg, Zainapora area. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the gunfight.

(With IANS inputs)

