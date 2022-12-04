Terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Kishtwar

Terrorist hideout busted in J&K’s Kishtwar

An official said no one was arrested during the operation

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Dec 04 2022, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 21:12 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Security forces on Sunday busted a terrorist hideout in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district and recovered ammunition and explosive material, a defence spokesman said.

The hideout was discovered during a joint search operation by the Army and the police in the remote Sarkundu-Navapachi area of Marwah, he said.

Two hand grenades, one detonator, one safety fuse, two magazines of AK assault rifle with 109 rounds, 56 rounds of General Purpose Machine Gun and one magazine of .303 rifle with 27 rounds were recovered from the hideout, he said.

“This recovery of warlike stores from sensitive area has delivered a decisive blow to the nefarious designs of terrorists attempting to reorganise themselves. It has reiterated the total domination of security forces in the Kishtwar district and also showcased the close coordination between Army and police,” the spokesman said.

An official said no one was arrested during the operation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kishtwar
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Terrorism

What's Brewing

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Rejuvenating a forest: Odisha women show the way

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

Art of noise: A unique project aims to save lost sounds

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

How to avoid premature photo-ageing

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

I won a literary lottery: Shehan Karunatilaka on Booker

Dancing to her own beat

Dancing to her own beat

Don't lose those photos!

Don't lose those photos!

Get creative to acquire art

Get creative to acquire art

 