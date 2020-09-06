Terrorist hideout busted in J&K's Doda, Pika gun seized

  Sep 06 2020
An underground militant hideout was busted on Sunday in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the recovery of a Pika gun, a senior police officer said.

The hideout was busted during a search operation by Special Operations Group (SOG) of local police at Godu village in Chirala forest area of Thathri sub-division, Doda’s Senior Superintendent of Police Mumtaz Ahmed said.

"The recovered weapon had gathered rust, indicating that it was an old hideout and was used by terrorists who operated in the district over a decade ago,” the officer told PTI.

He said the hideout was unearthed due to the accurate intelligence developed by SOG. The well-synchronized operation was launched about 24 hours ago but no one was arrested in the case. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at police station Thathri and further investigation is on, he said. 

