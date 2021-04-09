Terrorist holed up inside mosque in J&K after overnight gunfight; 2 ultras killed

At least one terrorist is believed to have taken refuge in a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Friday, after an overnight encounter with security forces, even as two ultras were gunned down in Pulwama district's Tral region.

The encounter in Shopian town broke out on Thursday evening and has now turned into a stand-off, police said, adding three militants were killed and four security forces personnel injured.

"Brother of holed up #terrorist & local Imamsahab sent inside mosque to persuade the #terrorists to come out & #surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque," the police said in a tweet.

In an earlier tweet, the police had said that the chief of terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hind was among those trapped.

"Chief of proscribed #terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped," it read.

In a separate encounter in Tral area of Pulwama on Friday morning, two unidentified militants were gunned down by security personnel, the police added.