Terrorist holed up inside mosque in J&K after gunfight

Terrorist holed up inside mosque in J&K after overnight gunfight; 2 ultras killed

The encounter in Shopian town broke out on Thursday evening

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 09 2021, 10:18 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 10:18 ist
At least one terrorist is believed to have taken refuge in a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Friday. Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

At least one terrorist is believed to have taken refuge in a mosque in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Friday, after an overnight encounter with security forces, even as two ultras were gunned down in Pulwama district's Tral region.

The encounter in Shopian town broke out on Thursday evening and has now turned into a stand-off, police said, adding three militants were killed and four security forces personnel injured.

Also read: J&K police bars journalists from carrying live coverage of encounters

"Brother of holed up #terrorist & local Imamsahab sent inside mosque to persuade the #terrorists to come out & #surrender. Efforts are on to save the mosque," the police said in a tweet.

In an earlier tweet, the police had said that the chief of terror outfit Ansar Ghazwatul Hind was among those trapped.

"Chief of proscribed #terrorist outfit AGuH (JeM) trapped," it read.

In a separate encounter in Tral area of Pulwama on Friday morning, two unidentified militants were gunned down by security personnel, the police added. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Terrorist
Jammu and Kashmir

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

DH Toon | Poll rallies or recharge points for Covid-19?

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

Modern brains evolved much more recently than thought

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

'Climate change, rich-poor gap, conflict may increase'

Vast millenia-old 'lost golden city' found in Egypt

Vast millenia-old 'lost golden city' found in Egypt

Mental health and human rights

Mental health and human rights

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

Mums try to give babies antibodies via breast milk

 