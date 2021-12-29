J&K: Terrorist killed, cop hurt in separate encounters

Terrorist killed, cop injured in separate encounters in south Kashmir

In the initial firing, a police personnel was injured and has been shifted to a hospital

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 29 2021, 22:32 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 02:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A terrorist was killed and a policeman injured in two separate encounters between security forces and ultras in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

While one encounter broke out in Anantnag district, another gunfight took place in Kulg am district – both in south Kashmir.

A police official said the first encounter happened when security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Nowgam Shahabad of Dooru in the south Kashmir district acting on a specific input about the presence of militants.

He said as the forces were conducting the searches, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, the official said.

In the initial firing, a police personnel was injured and has been shifted to a hospital, the official added.

The exchange of firing was going on and further details were awaited, he said.

Meanwhile, another encounter broke out between militants and security forces in Mirhama area of the neighbouring Kulgam district, the official said.

He said one militant, his identity yet to be ascertained, was killed in the gunfight.

The operation is underway, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Encounter
Jammu and Kashmir
Anantnag
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

Who invaded India? 'Not Aryans', says an IIT calendar

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

In Pics | Biggest events the world witnessed in 2021

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Remembering Rajesh Khanna: Five iconic movies to watch

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Eat, listen to music, read books, meet in others’ homes

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Bali recycling scheme gives families pandemic lifeline

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

Shami 5th Indian fast bowler to claim 200 Test wickets

 