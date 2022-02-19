Terrorist killed during gunfight in J&K's Shopian

Terrorist killed during gunfight in J&K's Shopian

A joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation

PTI
PTI,
  • Feb 19 2022, 09:08 ist
  • updated: Feb 19 2022, 10:40 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

 An unidentified militant was on Saturday killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

Acting on specific input about the presence of militants at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian, security forces launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official said.

He said as the forces were conducting searches in the area, the hiding militants fired upon them.

The forces retaliated, ensuing an encounter, in which a militant was killed, the official said.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra is being ascertained, he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Shopian
Army
terrorists

Related videos

What's Brewing

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

DH Toon | History 'rewrites' itself

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

India to have 6L dollar-millionaire households: Hurun

Open Sesame | Ukraine crisis

Open Sesame | Ukraine crisis

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Disco stole thunder from Bappi’s soulful songs

Have digital tools changed cartoons?

Have digital tools changed cartoons?

Syncretism in action

Syncretism in action

Student develops mini-oxygen plant in just eight months

Student develops mini-oxygen plant in just eight months

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

K'taka lecturer quits job over alleged bar on her hijab

 