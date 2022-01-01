Terrorist killed in encounter in Kupwara's Jumagund

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kupwara's Jumagund area

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jan 01 2022, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 18:44 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

A terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The encounter took place in Jumagund area of the north Kashmir district.

"One unidentified terrorist killed in an encounter at Jumagund area of Kupwara. Army & Police are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter.

