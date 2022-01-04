Terrorist killed in gunfight in J&K's Kulgam

Terrorist killed in gunfight in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Jan 04 2022, 14:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 14:03 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces at Okay area in South Kashmir's Kulgam district, officials said on Tuesday.

"One terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Terrorist
Kulgam
Encounter

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 