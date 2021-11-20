Terrorist killed in ongoing encounter in J&K's Kulgam

IANS
IANS, Srinagar,
  • Nov 20 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Nov 20 2021, 14:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI file photo

One terrorist was killed in an ongoing encounter with the security forces in the Ashmuji area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on Saturday, officials said.

"One unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on," police said.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

