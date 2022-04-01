Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter

An unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, police said.
Security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in Turkwangam area of Shopian district in south Kashmir during the night following inputs about the presence of terrorists there, a police official said. He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.
In the ensuing exchange of firing, a militant was killed, the official said.
The identity and group affiliation of the slain ultra was being ascertained, the official added.
The operation is on, he said.
