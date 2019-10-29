Terrorists fire on bullet proof CRPF bunker in Pulwama

Terrorists attacked a bullet-proof CRPF post in Pulwama near here on Tuesday but there were no casualties, said officials.

The paramilitary force officials said the militants fired multiple gunshots at a bunker of the 72nd battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force at about 3:30 pm in the Drapgam area of Rajpora in Pulwama.

At least six to eight bullets were fired by unidentified terrorists at the CRPF post with the personnel deployed on law and order duty in the area, they said.

The CRPF troop too opened fire in retaliation, they said, adding no casualties have been reported on either side.

A search operation has been launched in the area after additional forces arrived, a senior official said.

Immediately after the attack, the local police, depending upon the initial reports, however, had described the terror strike as one on an Army patrolling team.