Terrorists fire on security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian

Terrorists on Tuesday opened fire on security forces guarding a minority village in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district, but there was no report of any damage, officials said here.
The ultras opened fire towards a bunker of the security forces guarding a village inhabited by members of the minority community at Heerpora in Shopian around 10 am, a police official said.
He said there was no loss of life or injury in the incident.
