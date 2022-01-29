Terrorists fire upon policeman in Jammu and Kashmir

DH Web Desk
  • Jan 29 2022, 17:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2022, 18:02 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

Terrorists fired upon a policeman in Hassan Pora locality of Bijbehara area in Anantnag district of South Kashmir on Saturday.

The policeman has been rushed to a hospital.

More to follow...

J&K
Jammu and Kashmir
terrorists

