Terrorists hurl grenade at security forces in Pulwama, four civilians injured

Four civilians were injured when suspected militants hurled a grenade towards security forces in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Tuesday.

Reports said the militants lobbed the grenade towards a vehicle of security forces at Pulwama chowk, 32 km from Srinagar. But the grenade missed the intended target and exploded on the roadside causing splinter injuries to four civilians.

The injured civilians were rushed to a nearby hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable, reports said. The area was cordoned off by police and security forces immediately to nab the attackers.

There has been a spurt in grenade attacks by militants in Kashmir in recent months in which dozens of civilians and security forces personnel have been injured.

A senior police officer involved in counter-insurgency operations said militants are targeting security forces just to create an impression that they were present and militancy is alive in the Valley.

“After facing heat across Kashmir due to relentless operations by the security forces, militants are trying to revive the strategy of lobbing grenades at security forces and on busy roads. Throwing grenades at busy places is either aimed to provoke the security forces to fire indiscriminately or create a fear among them that they are vulnerable to such attacks,” he said.

