Terrorists manage to flee after brief gunfight with security forces in Srinagar

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway

  Nov 05 2021
Indian army soldiers stand guard during a search operation reportedly conducted after a tip-off about the presence of suspected militants in Bemina area of Srinagar. Credit: AFP Photo

A brief gunfight took place between terrorists and security forces near a hospital here on Friday but the militants managed to flee, police said.

The incident took place near SKIMS Hospital in Bemina area of the city on the Srinagar-Baramulla highway.

"There was a brief firefight between terrorists and security forces at SKIMS Hospital, Bemina. Terrorists managed to escape taking advantage of civilian presence," Srinagar Police wrote on its Twitter handle.

