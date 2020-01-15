Terrorists using encrypted mobile communications to reactivate cadre in Jammu and Kashmir: Governor

Terror outfits are using encrypted mobile communications and Voice on Internet Protocol (VoIP) to plan infiltrations into India and reactivate their cadre in Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir government said on Wednesday.
This is a well established fact, government spokesman Rohit Kansal told reporters here.
"Sustained efforts are being made by terrorists to infiltrate from across the border, reactivate their cadre and scale up anti-national activities not only in the Kashmir division but also in some areas of the Jammu division by using Voice on Internet Protocol and encrypted mobile communications, and through various social media applications to coordinate and plan terrorist activities," he said.
VoIP is phone service over the Internet.
The government on August 5 last year had revoked the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir's special status and split it into union territories of Ladakh, and Jammu and Kashmir.
Since August 16, 2019, there has been gradual, consistent and progressive removal of restrictions, and most now stand removed, Kansal said.
"Landline and mobile telephones, SMS facilities have been made fully functional. Fixed-line broadband facility exists in the Jammu
The spokesman said after carefully considering all aspects, taking into account the law and order situation, and potential threats to security, the competent authority has decided that all institutions providing essential services such as hospitals, banks and government offices, as well as trade, tourism and travel establishments in Kashmir will be provided broadband facilities.
Existing access and communication facilities in Kashmir will be further enhanced by establishing an additional 400 internet kiosks, Kansal said.
In addition, 2G mobile connectivity
Complying with the Supreme Court's directions issued on January 10, the government on Tuesday evening ordered restoration of 2G mobile internet services on postpaid connections in the five districts in the Jammu division and broadband facilities in both Jammu and Kashmir divisions only for institutions dealing with essential services and tourism, such as hospitals, banks and hotels.
The order, issued by
"There shall be
He said the government's
"The overall efforts of the government have been not only to ease restrictions effectively and