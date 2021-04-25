Test on arrival, ICMR form: J&K sets norms for flyers

Test on arrival, ICMR form: J&K sets Covid-19 norms for flyers

As per the guidelines, the airlines concerned have been asked to inform the passenger that there will be a mandatory test on arrival and quarantine if found positive

Zulfikar Majid
Zulfikar Majid, DHNS,
  • Apr 25 2021, 19:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2021, 19:14 ist
Authorities at the airport said that all the incoming passengers are tested for Covid-19 under strict guidelines and regular announcements are being made about the adherence of SOPs, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.  Credit: iStock photo

With a steep spike in Covid-19 positive cases across the country, authorities at Srinagar airport have asked passengers to fill up the ICMR health form on arrival.

The passengers are also required to undergo the Covid-19 test at the airport and must have the Aarogya Setu app.

As per the guidelines, the airlines concerned have been asked to inform the passenger that there will be a mandatory test on arrival and quarantine if found positive.

Srinagar airport authorities in a tweet said, “It is advised to all passengers before traveling kindly confirm the latest COVID test report requirement and validity from concerned airline operators to avoid any last time confusion.”

Authorities at the airport said that all the incoming passengers are tested for Covid-19 under strict guidelines and regular announcements are being made about the adherence of SOPs, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing. 

In a separate set of rules and regulations for the Union Territory of Ladakh, authorities have made Covid negative report (not earlier than 96 hours of arrival) mandatory for entry into Ladakh, failing which, the passenger will have to go for mandatory seven days home quarantine. “After 7 days of quarantine, Covid test may be conducted at the end.”

“Passengers may have to be tested for Covid and if tested positive, passengers will be transferred to Covid facility for further processing, if test report is negative then the passengers shall be released from mandatory quarantine,” reads the new direction.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jammu and Kasmir
COVID-19
Coronavirus

Related videos

What's Brewing

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Oscars 2021: Here's how to watch the show in India

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Cleanliness key to battle Covid from inside our homes

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Want to donate plasma? Check if you meet these criteria

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

Baking away solitude: Cafe hopes to unite grandmas

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

In London, rail-side gardening blossoms during pandemic

Tales of the forgotten

Tales of the forgotten

 