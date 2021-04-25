Test on arrival, ICMR form: J&K sets Covid-19 norms for flyers

With a steep spike in Covid-19 positive cases across the country, authorities at Srinagar airport have asked passengers to fill up the ICMR health form on arrival.

The passengers are also required to undergo the Covid-19 test at the airport and must have the Aarogya Setu app.

As per the guidelines, the airlines concerned have been asked to inform the passenger that there will be a mandatory test on arrival and quarantine if found positive.

Srinagar airport authorities in a tweet said, “It is advised to all passengers before traveling kindly confirm the latest COVID test report requirement and validity from concerned airline operators to avoid any last time confusion.”

Authorities at the airport said that all the incoming passengers are tested for Covid-19 under strict guidelines and regular announcements are being made about the adherence of SOPs, including wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing.

In a separate set of rules and regulations for the Union Territory of Ladakh, authorities have made Covid negative report (not earlier than 96 hours of arrival) mandatory for entry into Ladakh, failing which, the passenger will have to go for mandatory seven days home quarantine. “After 7 days of quarantine, Covid test may be conducted at the end.”

“Passengers may have to be tested for Covid and if tested positive, passengers will be transferred to Covid facility for further processing, if test report is negative then the passengers shall be released from mandatory quarantine,” reads the new direction.