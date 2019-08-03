T'gana Govt arranges return of Telugu students in J&K

The Telangana government has made arrangements for a safe return of 130 Telugu students from NIT Sri Nagar, following the high alert sounded by the security forces. The government’s action came after the students sent messages through Twitter and other means to ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) party working president KT Rama Rao. They sought his help to return to their homes.

With the campus in Srinagar shutting down and the students were told to find their way, KTR coordinated with the state government authorities as also the Telangana resident commissioner in Delhi and arranged for the travel of the stranded students.

Sources say that the students would reach Delhi by special buses and then travel to Hyderabad. Students from Andhra Pradesh will continue their travel to their destinations after reaching Hyderabad. The Resident Commissioner is personally monitoring the scheme. State government chief secretary SK Joshi asked the parents of the students to rest assured about their safety. Resident commissioner Vedantam Giri or his office staff can be reached at 011-2338 2041 or +91 99682 99337 numbers.