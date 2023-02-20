Thackeray camp moves SC against EC's order on Shiv Sena name, symbol to Shinde's group

Uddhav Thackeray's group on Monday filed a plea in the Supreme Court, questioning validity of the Election Commission's final order recognising Eknath Shinde's faction as the real Shiv Sena and allotting it 'bow and arrow' symbol.

Senior advocate A M Singhvi mentioned the plea before a bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala for urgent hearing.

The court, however, rejected his plea for granting him date of hearing. Instead, the court asked him to make a request on Tuesday.

Singhvi appeared for the Thackeray group.

On February 17, the top court declined a plea made by Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena to refer the 2016 Nabam Rebia judgement, which restrained the Speaker to decide disqualification petition if a resolution for his own removal is pending, to a seven-judge bench.

In another blow to the Thackeray group of the party, the Election Commission, in its final order, said the party name Shiv Sena and symbol would be retained by Shinde, present Chief Minister of the state.

While exercising the power under Article 324 of the Constitution and Symbols Order, 1968, the EC applied three tests majority in legislative wing, organisational wing and the party constitution to make its final decision.

The poll panel also noted that the Rashtriya Karyakarini is the apex body of the party which was elected by a directly-appointed Pratinidhi Sabha. Neither wing provided details of its strength. The organisational wing could not yield determinable finding, the EC said.

The EC also said that the 2018 amendment to the party's constitution was not given to it. The amendments had undone the introduction of democratic norms in the party in 1999 at its insistence.

In June, 2022, Shinde along with his supporting MLAs had joined hands with the BJP, forcing Thackeray to resign as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.