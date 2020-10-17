'Thakur' UP BJP lawmaker throws weight behind 'killer' aide as he is from same caste

A day after virtually justifying the killing of a rival by a close aide of his in the presence or senior officials during a meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, BJP lawmaker Surendra Singh said that he had lent support to the former as both of them hailed from the same caste.

"Aaropi khastriya hai, isliye uske saath khada hoon" (the accused hails from thakur community and so I stand with him), Singh told reporters in Ballia on Saturday.

"I am even ready to quit politics to safeguard the interests of the thakur community....I shall begin a fast unto death if the police do not register the complaint from the family of the accused," he added.

Singh, who visited the family of the accused, Dhirendra Singh, who was a close aide of the legislator, also approached the cops to get a complaint registered on behalf of the family of the accused.

Read: UP BJP leader allegedly murders rival during a meeting, five suspended

The accused, who continued to be at large, released a video blaming the local officials, including the SDM, CO and others for the incident and claimed to be innocent.

"I had warned the officials that there might be trouble at the meeting but they did not take it seriously," he claimed.

Singh had on Friday justified the killing claiming that his aide had fired in 'self defense' after being attacked by the rivals.

READ: BJP MLA cites Newton’s third law to justify killing by aide in Uttar Pradesh

The MLA's aide Dhirendra Singh had pumped four bullets into his rival Jai Prakash Pal after an altercation during the meeting convened by the officials to discuss allotment of fair price shops at Durjanpur village in the district.

As the killing sparked tension in the area, the government suspended five officials, including a sub divisional magistrate, circle officer and three others on charges of laxity.