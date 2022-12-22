Poorly equipped: Tharoor on wheelchair about Parliament

Tharoor enters Parliament in wheelchair, says its 'poorly equipped' to support people with disabilities

Shashi Tharoor announced Friday he sprained his left foot in missing a step in Parliament

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 22 2022, 14:46 ist
  • updated: Dec 22 2022, 14:46 ist
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor during the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday highlighted the "poorly equipped" facilities for people with disabilities as he came to Parliament in a wheelchair after he sprained his left foot last week.

"When you need to enter Parliament in a wheelchair, there's only one entrance with a ramp, at door 9, a good four-minute trip (with the assistance of helpers) to the Lok Sabha. This temporary disability has taught me how poorly equipped we are to support people with disabilities," Tharoor said in a tweet.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP announced Friday he sprained his left foot in missing a step in Parliament.

"After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to hospital. Am now immobilised with a cast," he had tweeted.

