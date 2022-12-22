Tharoor enters Parliament in wheelchair, says its 'poorly equipped' to support people with disabilities

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday highlighted the "poorly equipped" facilities for people with disabilities as he came to Parliament in a wheelchair after he sprained his left foot last week.
"When you need to enter Parliament in a wheelchair, there's only one entrance with a ramp, at door 9, a good four-minute trip (with the assistance of helpers) to the Lok Sabha. This temporary disability has taught me how poorly equipped we are to support people with disabilities," Tharoor said in a tweet.
When you need to enter Parliament in a wheelchair, there’s only one entrance with a ramp, at door 9, a good four minute trip (with the assistance of helpers) to the Lok Sabha. This temporary disability has taught me how poorly equipped we are to support people with disabilities pic.twitter.com/X6WyS9Ivvp
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) December 20, 2022
The Thiruvananthapuram MP announced Friday he sprained his left foot in missing a step in Parliament.
"After ignoring it for a few hours the pain had become so acute that I had to go to hospital. Am now immobilised with a cast," he had tweeted.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Ukrainian flags fly high on Washington streets
Christmas cakes, wine and family
Chicken tikka masala inventor dies aged 77
Transgender resource centre, stop for scholars in TN
Has green hydrogen sprung a leak?
Oldest male orangutan in North America dies at 45
NASA retires InSight lander after four years on Mars
DH Toon | Covid re-emerges as war rages on